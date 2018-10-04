Exactly how you'll be able to tell who wins the Bachelor tonight.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

We only have a couple of hours to wait until the madness of this season’s Bachelor is done and dusted and we know, once and for all, who the Honey Badger chooses…

…To spend a day or two in New Caledonia with before their inevitable break up (yes, we are 92.6 per cent sure they’ve already broken up, for these very legitimate reasons, but we digress).

Is it Britt or Sophie? We want to know now.

Why? Well, because we are impatient we’ve had our emotions toyed with enough this season and, look, we honestly think it would be better for our mental health if we just knew the answer already.

We’ve had plenty of spoilers, leaked paparazzi shots and bizarre rumours, but that’s not proof is it? We think, nay, we KNOW we’ve cracked the code to figuring out who wins this whole darn thing.

And, guys, it involves science.

via GIPHY Us right now.

Well, reality TV outfit science, if that’s even a thing.

Hear us out.

Monique Friedlander’s Dress Theory – a gift bestowed upon us two years ago – is that in the top three final shot, the winner always wears black. It did let us down once, but it’s still a pretty solid call.

But there’s another theory and it’s pretty much Newton’s Law of The Bachelor. It hasn’t let us down yet, so read on if you’re into spoilers, and if you’re not click away pronto.

Basically, the new dress theory is this: in every Bachelor finale promo shot, the contestant wearing the lighter-coloured dress will win.

Now here’s the cold hard evidence:

2013