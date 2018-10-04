The very compelling theory that on tonight's Bachelor finale, Honey Badger chooses no one.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

It’s the day of The Bachelor finale, and one thing seems certain: Honey Badger went on TV for the lols and now he’s in New Caledonia having to present a ring to a woman he doesn’t like that much.

We've all been there (literally none of us have been there).

You see, he's just not that... keen. Which would be fine. If we hadn't just spent SEVEN WEEKS becoming invested in the TRAINWRECK that is Nick Cummins' attempt at finding love on national television.

Out of the 24 women presented to him by an eager-to-please Osher, it was Brooke who stood out from the beginning. The 23-year-old from Perth was the only woman who appeared to have genuine chemistry with Cummins, who found himself on dates sitting in complete silence twice. Repeatedly, the 30-year-old rugby player said he could see a future with Brooke, and even mentioned that she might be the woman he marries.

But when Brooke asked for a hint of reassurance that Cummins actually liked her - a fact he had confirmed privately to the camera time and time again - he went silent. Instead, he mumbled something about struggling with his feelings for all the women (...why?), and failed to alleviate any anxieties Brooke had about where she stood with him.