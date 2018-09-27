If you've been busy having a life, these are The Bachelor spoilers everyone's talking about.

Look.

We know some of you out there prefer to immerse yourselves in the full, genuine Bachelor experience by turning a blind eye to every juicy piece of goss in an effort to avoid the swirling rumours surrounding who may, or may not, win the Honey Badger’s heart.

And that’s fine. You do you.

To be honest, I don’t get it – I’m pro-spoiler and always have been, but if you are one of these people, please, I beg of you, LOOK AWAY. This post is not meant for your pure, uncorrupted eyes.

…Are they gone?

Good.

For the rest of us, who rub our hands together with glee whenever a new Bachie spoiler pops up in our newsfeeds, buckle up.

We’ve gone back in time to round up every single Bachie spoiler that’s leaked this season and now we’re pretty sure we know exactly how it all goes down.

Here they are in chronological order, so listen up and listen good.

Nick basically confirmed he ends up with a brunette before the show aired.

Many moons ago (OK, so more like weeks), the Honey Badger let a little clue slip in an interview with Nova 96.9‘s Fitzy and Wippa

Michael Wipfli asked: “Have you got a type of girl? I mean if you look at past relationships, are they brunettes are they blondes are they outdoorsy type people or…?”

Cummins, who looked like he was desperately trying to remember what he is and is not allowed to say, replied: “In the past, they have actually been sandy blonde… and that’s why I’ve had a big changer.”

You know who’s not even remotely ‘sandy blonde’?

Britt.