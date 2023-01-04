From pearls to... bridesmaids? 11 things that are apparently 'out' for weddings in 2023.

And look – I know weddings are very much a 'you do you' thing, and you should celebrate your big day whatever way you want to. I know, I know – but some of the predictions caught me by surprise. And judging by the comments, I wasn't alone.

So! I'm going to arrogantly assume you want to go through the list with me and have a big ol' chin wag about it.

To be honest, a lot of these trends should perhaps be tweaked to what's 'popular in 2023' – because at the end of the day, each to their own! But here's the lot of them so we can gossip together.

1. Bridesmaids.

The first thing on the 'out' list? Bridesmaids. Yes! Really! Should I tell my five maidens now, orrr??

But seriously, off the back of the popularity of elopements and smaller, more intimate, low-key weddings in 2022, it looks like many people might be pulling it back on the bridal party front and ditching the number of people they have standing beside them on the big day.

One account commented: "Agreed! I think bridesmaids are still going to be a thing but without uniform dresses!"

Whether you have one bridesmaid, seven bridesmaids or no bridesmaids – at the end of the day, the choice is up to you!

2. Taking your partner's last name.

This guy... wasn't that surprising. These days, a lot of people either keep their own surname, or even ask their partner to take their last name instead. And honestly, we love to see it.

Either way, though – it's a completely personal choice, and different for everyone. Whether you prefer to follow tradition and take your partner’s name, keep your maiden name or hyphenate both, the decision is very much 'you do you'.

In fact, we actually wrote a whole article on it: Here's 19 women on whether they changed their surname when they married. And why.