The 7 biggest trends you'll spot at every single 2021 wedding.

Weddings have had a... year. Couples who planned their big days saw them pushed aside and postponed because of our beloved pal COVID-19.

Grand days were effectively squashed into three-minute ceremonies livestreamed on Zoom, loved ones were unable to make it to the big day due to travel restrictions and a whole lot of dancefloors were left empty as weddings were eventually allowed with dancing banned.

Watch a clip from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day. Post continues after video.



Video via Sussex Royal.

BUT we are being optimistic here, people, and saying CYA to 2020 and looking forward to what 2021 has in store for us. (No global pandemics/natural disasters/alien invasions pls.)

And with a brand new year comes brand new trends, so we are whipping out our crystal balls and predicting every wedding trend you're set to see in 2021 – including midweek ceremonies, elopements and not a ball gown in sight.

1. Much, MUCH smaller weddings.

Obviously COVID restrictions have put a physical ban on big numbers at weddings, but we’re predicting even when huge guests lists are back on the scene that couples will be keeping things smaller than usual.

This will work to their advantage if COVID cases flare up again, but also it means they can easily cull distant cousins and plus ones that they never actually wanted to invite.

And you know what smaller guest lists mean? Smaller bills. And that is music to the ears of any couple in the throes of wedmin.

2. Elopements.

For that very same reason, there is sure to be a spike in elopements.

Usually reserved for the wildly romantic or those somewhat distant to their families, elopements involve the couple, a celebrant and a single witness to do the deed. However, 2021 elopements will likely have a little more at play.

Most couples in the new year planning an elopement will also tack on a photographer, videographer and potentially a couple of mates. This makes it more of a 'micro-wedding' vibe, but the addition of the photographer and videographer means super romantic pictures and footage are captured of the day and that’s what is shared with the wider family.