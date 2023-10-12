PARENTING CONFESSION: 'If I had my time again, I wouldn't have a vaginal birth.'

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons.



If I had my time again, I wouldn't have a vaginal birth. Plain and simple.

The ongoing trauma it has caused to my body has impacted me on so many different levels. It’s affected the way I exercise. It’s impacted my sex life. And it’s taken a toll on my mental health.

When I had my first child, I was completely ignorant about birth. Nobody really shares the harsher realities of what birthing can be like, because you don’t want to freak out other expectant women.

Sure, I didn’t really think that pushing out a watermelon was going to be particularly fun, but I was totally and utterly clueless about the process and the potential risks involved.

Watch: The impact of birth trauma on physical and mental health. Post continues after video.



Video via ABC News.

I intended to bring this baby into the world in the most calm and peaceful way possible. I had visions of having a drug-free water birth, surrounded by candles while Enya played in the background.