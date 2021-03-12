"Surely they're not that... big?" Every question you've ever had about epidurals, answered.

If you're anything like us, your knowledge about pregnancy and childbirth goes as far as knowing how it happens (sexy time) and how it ends (small human).

So, when we were innocently scrolling through TikTok and came across this post about epidural needles, we had QUESTIONS.

Just look at the size of this f**cking thing:

God, are the needles really THAT big?

Looks as alluring as expired milk. On a hot day.

Watch: Check out some the strangest pregnancy craving. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

To find out what the deal is when it comes to epidurals, we asked obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos to tell us absolutely EVERYTHING we need to know, just so we can be sure/paranoid.

How do epidurals work?

First things first. What the hell do these giant horse-like tranquilizers do?

"Epidurals work by injecting a local anaesthetic into the epidural space below the level of the spinal cord. It blocks pain and temperature pathways," Dr Stamatopolous explains.

"You can feel touch and pressure, but you can't feel pain, heat or cold."

How long is an epidural needle?

Now for the important part. "The epidural needle is approx 15cm," confirms Dr Stamatopoulos.

Hooly dooly.

Just to put it into perspective, that is approximately TOO BIG.

Why is it so large? Does the whole thing go in? Pls send help, we feel faint.

"The reason is that it has to accommodate for different women of all different shapes and sizes. It shouldn't worry you how long the needle is as most of it is not involved in the procedure."

Seems legit...

So, does an epidural hurt?

Which brings us to our next question. Does an epidural hurt? Sure looks like it does. Heaps.

"The anaesthetist uses local anaesthetic before inserting the epidural so the only thing that should hurt is the local," Dr Stamatopoulos said.

Oh! Weird. We didn't expect that. Like, at all.

"If there is some pain, this is helpful to the anaesthetist because it is likely they are off midline. By telling the anaesthetist which side they feel pain, they can correct it."

When does a doctor or nurse give you an epidural?

According to Dr Stamatopoulos this giant epidural spear is usually administered when a woman is in active labour.