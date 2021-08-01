'I'm 3 kids deep into motherhood. Here are 6 things I wish I knew as a first-time mum.'

I spent the first two weeks of our daughter’s life in a state of perpetual mayhem because I felt like I was drowning in uncharted seas.

But as time passed, I reached out to so many lifesavers (and sometimes those lifesavers reached out to me) and I gradually got my head above water.

I look back on that time and smile at my naivety, but that’s only because I know better now.

There are so many things I wish I’d known as a struggling first-time mother, but here are just a few.

1. It gets better.

This is your new mantra: it gets better. Your war cry: it gets better.

I repeated these three words as my uncooperative infant writhed and wailed at my engorged boobs, and I literally shook with anxiety.

I sobbed these three words as I sat on the shower floor, hot water pouring over my battered, stitched and bruised body.

I whispered these three words as my eyes drooped and my head nodded, baby in my arms at 2am, feeding for what felt like the twentieth time that night. It gets better. Say it with me: it gets better.

2. It's okay to miss your old life.

People give you a lot of advice when you're expecting a baby. But nothing, and I really mean this, nothing, can prepare you for the rollercoaster you're about to board.

The first two weeks home from the hospital with our first baby were the most stressful time of my life.

Looking back now, I understand that I was just transitioning into motherhood in my own way, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

It’s okay to miss your old life. It doesn't mean you don't want your baby, or that you’ve made a mistake. Another human being is dependent on you for their absolute survival, and that's a huge responsibility.

Of course you miss your old life of sleep-ins and date nights. These things (for now) are off the menu. You're a sleep deprived, hormonal milk maiden, and if you're anything like me, change can be difficult.

Refer to the above point and breathe.