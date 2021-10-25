"It's beyond ugly." All the photos from The Block's garage and basement reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

We're towards the business end of The Block. And it seems contestants Josh and Luke have basically... given up.

As the teams rushed to finish their garage and basements, the twins opted to sleep in after realising they simply wouldn't have enough time to finish any of their rooms.

On top of that, Josh and Luke weren't happy with the new venetian plaster feature in their living room. But more on that later.

Here are all the photos from The Block's garage and basement reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia.

In a jam-packed week for the couple, Ronnie and Georgia delivered their garage and basement and a mudroom, powder room, study, wine cellar, and spiral staircase.

Upon entering the garage, the judges thought the Graffito wallpaper looked amazing in the space.

However, they thought the floor was a bit of a mess.

As for the mudroom, powder room and study, the judges thought the spaces would add enormous value to the house.

After walking into the living room, the judges were shocked to the see the spiral staircase, which connected the basement, the middle level, and the mezzanine.

"It's just so architecturally beautiful," Shaynna said.

"It feels like the perfect staircase for this house," Darren added.

The judges then walked downstairs to the basement, which doubled as a wine cellar and bar.