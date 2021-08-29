"It's old and clunky." All the photos from The Block's master bedroom reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's been a challenging week for the contestants on The Block Fans V Faves.

As this week was all about the all-important master bedrooms, some of the teams were forced to take all-nighters to complete their master bedroom.

In some added drama this week, contestants Josh and Luke were accused of cheating after Luke's fiancé Olivia arrived on set.

Some of the other contestants believed Olivia was possibly helping the twins to style their master bedroom, which is against The Block rules.

And after seeing the duo's bedroom, it seems that may have been the case.

Here are all the photos from The Block's master bedroom reveal:

Ronnie and Georgia

Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia spent $24,500 on their master bedroom this week.

During the week, Foreman Keith completed a defect report on the bedroom, telling the couple that their master bedroom was one of the best rooms he'd ever seen on The Block.

And when the judges saw the master bedroom, they certainly agreed.

"There are moments where I wish there was something other than, 'Wow,'" Neale said.

"This is so beautifully delivered. Ronnie and Georgia are proving themselves to be masters in delivering sophistication, subtly."

The judges also loved the sage green Laminex wall and the furniture choices used throughout.

However, Shaynna pointed out that the walk-in-robe was far too small for a master bedroom.

"This probably isn't even enough for one person," she said. "To me, this is planning gone wrong."