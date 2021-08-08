'It's tacky and gross.' All the photos from The Block's house decider challenge in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

Get your hard hats ready, people. We're back for another season of The Block Fans v Faves.

This season, the renovation reality show is taking place in a traditional Australian cul-de-sac in the Melbourne suburb of Hampton.

Hosted by Scott Cam, the new season features previous contestants Ronnie and Georgia from the 2017 Elsternwick series and Mitch and Mark from the 2019 Oslo series.

The 'Faves' will be joined by three 'Fans' teams – twins Josh and Luke (who previously appeared on Love Island Australia), Melbourne parents Tanya and Vito, and childhood sweethearts Kirsty and Jesse.

In the premiere episode of the series, the three Fans teams were tasked with building their own bedroom for the 48-hour house decider challenge, with the winner becoming the first team to choose the house they renovate.

Here are all the photos from the house decider challenge:

Kirsty and Jesse

First up are Kirsty and Jesse, a country music loving couple from New South Wales who have been dating since they were 16 years old.

The high school sweethearts came on the show to get ahead in life.

"We both come from nothing. We have humble beginnings, so real estate means a lot to us," Jesse said. "It is a way of making a difference in our lives."

During the house decider challenge, Kirsty and Jesse clashed with Josh and Luke when Kirsty told the twins' builder to stop painting. (While competing on The Block, contestants must do their own painting.)

Despite the drama, Kirsty and Jesse completed the challenge – and the judges were certainly impressed.