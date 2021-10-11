"This is a bloody mess." All the photos from The Block's laundry and powder room reveal.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's 'hell week' on The Block.

In the toughest week of their build so far, the five teams were tasked with tackling their laundry, powder room, and hallways.

And it certainly didn't go to plan.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Nine.

During the week, Kirsty and Jesse were forced to step away from their building site after Kirsty received a phone call from home, notifying her that her Nan had passed away.

Thankfully, after Mitch and Mark and Ronnie and Georgia stepped in to help the couple with their painting, Kirsty and Jesse were still able to complete hell week.

Here are all the photos from The Block's laundry, hallway and powder room reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $37,418 on their laundry, hallway, and attic space this week.

The judges loved the main hallway in the house, which doubles as an art gallery.

"It just sings, doesn't it?" Shaynna said.

"A hallway that doubles as an art gallery. That is my idea of heaven," Neale added. "It's so beautifully done."

The judges were also impressed with Ronnie and Georgia's decision to build an attic space in the bedroom hallway.

As for the laundry, the judges felt that the space was very functional, especially with so much storage.

"Wow, they have really redeemed themselves," Shaynna said.

Image: Nine.