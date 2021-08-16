"I hate it." All the photos from The Block's guest bedroom reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

We're one week into The Block Fans V Faves, and Josh and Luke are already pushing the boundaries.

This week, the former Love Island contestants decided to abandon their work site... to go out clubbing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

After returning to their work site at 9.45am the next day, the Sydney twins were breathalysed by Foreman Keith and forced to step back from their site until they sobered up.

The duo also broke a major rule on The Block by staying in a hotel, rather than sleeping at their work site.

Meanwhile, in a new segment on the reality show, Foreman Keith and Foreman Dan completed defect reports on the five homes.

While Ronnie and Georgia's home passed with flying colours, the other homes had a few concerning defects.

Despite all the drama, all five teams – including a slightly dusty Josh and Luke – delivered their rooms.

Here are all the photos from The Block's guest bedroom room reveal:

Ronnie and Georgia

Ronnie and Georgia first appeared on The Block in 2017 in the Melbourne suburb of Elsternwick.

After finishing fourth in the series, the couple now renovate and flip houses for a living.

This week, the Perth parents spent $11,305 on their guest bedroom.

Upon entering the room, the judges loved the high ceiling and the styling throughout.

"It's a very sophisticated coastal palette," Darren said.

"This shows how you can deliver a neutral room, but keep it interesting," Neale added.

However, when opening the wardrobe, Darren discovered a problem. The wardrobe doors opened... awkwardly, resulting in a few lost points for the couple.