"It feels like a function room." All the photos from The Block's living room reveal in one place.

Is this drama on The Block ever going to end?

This week, Georgia and Tanya clashed once again after Tanya's furniture was mistakenly delivered to Ronnie and Georgia's house.

Instead of simply returning the furniture to Tanya and Vito, Georgia put the furniture on the street with a "free to a good home" sign.

Thankfully, Tanya found the furniture before it was... taken.

Later on, Ronnie and Georgia and Tanya and Vito had what they thought was an off-camera chat, which ended with the couples essentially calling each other fake. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Aside from all the drama, here are all the photos from The Block's living room reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $47,001 on their living and dining room this week.

Upon entering the living room, Darren said: "Ah, now everything makes sense."

"It's classic, contemporary, and luxury," Neale added.

In particular, the judges loved the furniture choices in the room, including the dining table and the bar area.

They also felt that the living area would appeal to a wide range of buyers.

"They're looking to sell this house for as much money and garner as much attention from as many people as they can," Darren said.

"They've made it broad without making it feel generic."

Image: Nine.