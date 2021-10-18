"It feels unfinished." All the photos from The Block's backyard reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's finally backyard week on The Block.

With dwindling budgets and poor weather to contend with, it was a difficult week for the five teams.

On top of that, the whole cheating scandal reared its ugly head once again, leading to tensions among the contestants.

Despite the drama, all five backyards were (mostly) completed on time.

Here are all the photos from The Block's backyard reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $76,033 on their backyard this week. (Is it just us, or is that... absurdly excessive?)

Upon entering the yard, the judges loved the textured brick that Ronnie and Georgia used on the wall behind their pool.

"It actually feels like an old house that they've renovated, rather than a new one," Shaynna said.

"This is like the perfect continuation of the inside," Neale added.

Although the backyard was quite small, the judges felt the couple were able to use the space to their advantage, creating a dining area and a kids' play area.

"For me, it does have Ronnie and Georgia's planning. It's got that level of finesse that they bring to everything," Neale said.

"It's a beautiful backyard."

