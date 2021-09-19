"This is a misstep." All the photos from The Block's guest bedroom reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

It's time for another week on The Block.

The Blockheads have been renovating for 45 days, meaning they are officially halfway through the competition.

This week, the five teams were tasked with completing their guest bedroom.

But that wasn't all.

On top of their guest bedrooms, the Blockheads were also given some extra cash to 'redo' one room in their house, giving them a chance to try to win over the judges by fixing the rooms that performed worst.

Here are all the photos from The Block's guest bedroom and re-do room reveal:

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $24,680 on their guest bedroom this week.

Upon entering the room, all three judges were impressed with the bedroom, including the styling and the colour palette.

They also loved that the guest bedroom had ample storage, which will appeal to buyers.

"It's my favourite room on The Block so far," Shaynna said.

As for their re-do room, Ronnie and Georgia decided to fix their walk-in wardrobe, which affected their score in master bedroom week.

"This is teeny-tiny," Shaynna said in master bedroom week. "I'm fairly shocked. This is probably not even enough for one person."

As the judges warned that the walk-in-robe was not big enough for a master bedroom, the couple decided to widen it this week.

After the change, the judges agreed that the room would have won master bedroom week if the walk-in-robe was originally that size.