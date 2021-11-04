Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: WE HAVE OURSELVES A FLIRTING SCANDAL.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

Ooooooooh.

IT'S HAPPENING.

Jamie-Lee has finally landed a single date.

For their first single date, Brooke and Jamie-Lee have trekked to the top of the Sydney Tower Eye, where a rogue Osher is waiting for them with a challenge.

"This is very exciting," Osher announces.

"Today, you have the chance to attempt to set the world record for the longest on-screen TV kiss."

As Osher reminded us all, The Bachelor's Sam Wood and contestant Nina Rolleston broke the very same world record on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in 2015.

Their record? Four minutes and 10 seconds.

Goodness.

As Osher and a Guinness World Record adjudicator stand awkwardly in the corner, Brooke and Jamie-Lee proceed to kiss for five minutes.

FIVE. GOD. DAMN. MINUTES.

Yes, that a timer in the corner. Image: Channel 10.