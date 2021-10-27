Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: We need more conversations like this on our screens.

After their dancing lesson, Holly tells Brooke that she has been questioned over her sexuality before.

"I don't care if you're a guy or a girl, for me it's always been about who you are on the inside," she says.

"The only issue that I've ever faced, because I've not actually had a girlfriend, is people asking, 'Are you actually bi?' And doubting me for it.

"But I know who I am, and I wouldn't be here if I didn't."

"I know who I am." Image: Channel 10. "I look at all my different [past] partners and there are girls and guys. Some have done transitions, and some are non-binary. And I love each and every one of them for their different reasons and what they've taught me. So I completely and utterly get that," Brooke replies.

"It's not about physical things, it's not about genitalia," she adds.

"All my life, people have tried to put me into boxes, categories, label me. And I've been called names.

"I think you set your own path, and nothing really defines you unless you want it to," states Brooke.

Okay, can we talk about how refreshing it feels to hear conversations like this on national television? BECAUSE IT'S BLOODY BRILLIANT.

Brooke hands Holly a rose and they share a kiss.