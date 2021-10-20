Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: We have our first 'dog act' of the season.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

We open on Osher, who is surrounded by a frankly obscene amount of fairy lights.

"Welcome to an unprecedented seventh season of The Bachelorette, a season set to be the most momentous ever," he announces.

"For the first time in 20 years of Bachelor and Bachelorette history anywhere in the world, Australia's sweetheart Brooke Blurton has become the world's first bisexual Bachelorette."

Yes, this season, Channel 10 have added a little bit of ✨ spice ✨ to The Bachelorette. And we couldn't be more excited.

But before we can get to Brooke's history-changing season, we immediately flash back to Brooke's time with Nick Cummins aka the Honey Badger.

Ah, yes, 2018.

Remember when the worst thing in the news was the Honey Badger picking no one?

We owe Honey Badger an apology. Image: Channel 10.