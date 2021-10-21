Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: THEY'RE STILL FIGHTING OVER THE CHAIR.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

It's the second episode of The Bachelorette.

Do you know what that means?

IT'S PHOTOSHOOT DAY, B*TCHES.

We open on Holly, who reads out the names of the guys and girls attending the all-important group date.

After arriving at a house that legitimately looks like Downton Abbey, the contestants are told that they'll be participating in a ~romantic~ festive-themed photoshoot.

Yes, it's time for Osher to dress the contestants in embarrassing outfits while they judge each other and fight over the same woman. How romantic.

For the first photoshoot, Kurt, who is basically our ol' mate Timm with a haircut, Jamie-Lee, and Carissa, are teamed up for a New Year's Day pool party shoot.

