Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: You can’t just cancel the cocktail party...

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2021 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Bachelorette hub page.

It's time for another week of The Bachelorette.

After interrupting Brooke and Timm 2.0 approximately 407 times at the last cocktail party, Luca has been selected for today's single date.

Makes sense. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Watch The Bachelorette 2021 trailer below. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

"Today's date is a Top Gun themed date," Brooke announces.

"Top Gun is a very cool movie. It's about jets, planes, military. This will be a lot of fun."

Um, Channel 10.

We're not sure if you've realised, but Jimothy's season is... over.

You can stop with the plane content now.

via GIPHY

After driving a convertible while wearing matching aviators (yes, very on brand), Brooke and Luca arrive at the airport for a joyride in a fighter jet.

They give each other special new nicknames - BB Gun for Brooke and Gladiator for Luca - and off they go.

Meanwhile, off in the distance, Jimothy is seething that he didn't get a call from Channel 10 to pilot the plane.

"Why didn't you call me?"