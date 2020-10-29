Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: If Shannon isn't the next Bachelor I'll burn the mansion down.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

OH GOODIE.

It's hometowns, so we're about to meet a bunch of overbearing mothers and weirdly protective sisters who are secretly in love with their... brothers.

via GIPHY

First up, Elly meets Joe's golden retriever Alfie who she's already met... before.

Alfie's embarrassed that his dad had to go on national TV to try to win back a woman he ghosted.

"IT'S SO EMBARRASSING FOR HIM."

The human members of Joe's family arrive at the bach pad and they're all really excited to meet Elly except for Joe's brother who from here on out will be referred to as... Angry Joe.

Angry Joe does a yell about how Joe hasn't got a single date and sweetie, he had a bunch of them way before the show began filming.