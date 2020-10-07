Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: That was so embarrassing for you, Harry.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

We open on the sisters waiting on the beach for Harry and Shannon to arrive.

They're taking the boys to the "country" in a helicopter because Osher budgeted for one so it needs to be used, worldwide plague or not.

Once they reach the "country", Becky teaches Shannon how to crack a whip and he enjoys it... sexually. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Meanwhile Elly and Harry are chasing some cows who keep running away from them and gossiping about Harry's reality TV past.

"Read about it on the Daily Mail."

Later, they sit around a campfire and Elly decides to take Harry for a chat so Becky and Shannon can have some alone time.

Becky and Shannon talk about their future kids and the life they could have together and then Becky hands Shannon a rose and they kiss.

NO, THEY ACTUALLY SEEM LIKE GENUINELY NICE PEOPLE WHO HAVE A CONNECTION.

via GIPHY

Meanwhile, Harry is telling Elly about his son and how he has no plans to leave the country again.

Elly becomes concerned about their age difference and the fact that Harry is a middle-aged dad who sounds like Shannon Noll.