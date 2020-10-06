Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: One man straight up refused to accept a rose.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

Well, well, well.

If it isn't time for us to watch TWO white women try to find love on national TV because... diversity.

We open on Osher walking through The Bachelorette mansion doing a count.

One white woman plus another white woman equals two bachelorettes divided by two short-lived relationships minus six weeks of drama and gossip to the power of 100 = one very happy Osher.

Elly and Becky are in Parkes showcasing its greatest assets - the dish that was in that movie that one time, one Jack Russell and one Cavoodle, a street named Bogan, and a bloke named Max. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Elly reflects on the time she was brutally rejected by that guy with the glasses on The Bachelor. Becky cries because it was embarrassing for the entire family.

The sisters arrive at the mansion and meet Osher who is still doing a count.

Bachelorette bubble plus country rose plus double bachelorette wedding = smiley boy.