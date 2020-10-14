Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: The puppet is the most interesting contestant on this show.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

We open on the BOIZ chanting "BOIZ BOIZ BOIZ".

A man allegedly named Andrew pretends there's an intruder coming in and then reveals a date card and honestly it's a laugh a minute.

Elly chooses Frazer's face for a single date.

They go to the Blue Mountains because "adventure" and ride the scenic cable car and then they just... hang there.

Later they sit on a feelings couch and talk about how they both want to be married for years like Frazer's face's parents and also have adventures and what not.

They kiss and Elly gives Frazer's face a rose, and this is great and all but we'd like some drama and also some... gossip pls.

IT'S GROUP DATE TIME.

Let's pray to the reality TV gods that someone chucks a tanty.

Nine of the guys turn up at a theatre to find Elly playing the piano and Becky playing the... triangle.