Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: One man leaves the show after demanding "hotter chicks".

We open on four pairs of pale denim talking about last night's rose ceremony.

They're sad that their four friends went home because those two blonde ladies didn't like them enough. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"Maybe they didn't wear the right kind of jeans. Idk Idk." Pete gets a single date with Becky.

They drive in a product placement car to the Sydney Harbour Bridge so they can climb it.

Back at the mansion, the man buns are eating some sponsored chips while Pascal is asking whether the woman he has given up three months of his life for is named Ally or.... Elly.

The man buns are not... impressed.

Back at the single date, Becky and Pete have made it to the top of the Harbour Bridge and Starley is singing her brand new song while they... dance.

WTF