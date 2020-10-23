To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

We open with the dawning realisation that precisely none of us care about the outcome of this show.

It's been going for approximately 87 weeks now and there are too many white women and not enough Oshers doin' a giggle.

via GIPHY

But we shan't stop watching.

Two blonde women are walking along a pier talking about guys named.... Frazer and... Pete?

via GIPHY

The men allegedly named Pete and Frazer turn up and they all get in some small speedboats and zoom around the harbour.

No one dies and Jaws doesn't pop out of the water even once. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Then they get on a big boat. Pete talks about what he likes about Becky and Elly realises that Frazer never... says anything.

Later, Pete and Becky discuss how they could make things work with her in Newcastle and him in Adelaide, and then she gives him a rose and they kiss and it's all very wholesome etc, etc.

Elly and Frazer have some alone time and Frazer attempts to... talk. Elly decides her connection with Frazer is growing and they kiss and she says "put a ring on it" which is terrifying for Frazer who really just wants that sweet, sweet blue tick on Instagram.

It's group date time and the sisters have just made the fatal mistake of appearing a little bit... too keen.

LADIES PLS.