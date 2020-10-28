Mamamia recaps The Bachelorette: JAMES JUST CHUCKED A MASSIVE TANTY.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Goodness.

This show is still... going.

We open on some screaming babies.

The men who are on this show for that sweet, sweet blue tick and that sweet, sweet blue tick only are terrified.

They're wondering what the blonde women are up to.

The babies are pissed because they were promised an Osher and he's not even hiding behind the couch gigglin'.

THIS IS BULLSH*T.

The sisters explain to the guys that not only do they have to look after the babies but they have to complete a list of chores too.

Frazer and James immediately drown their babies in the pool ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ while Joe and Pete clean the entire house and discuss all the screaming babies they plan to have with Elly and Becky.