Pascal is buried in the front yard and he's sorry about that time he asked for "hotter chicks".

"I'll take any chick who'll have me."

Elly opens the door and James sprays silly spray on his face and everyone laughs and it's embarrassing for each and every one of them.

They write some anonymous questions for a game of truth or dare and yes pls, gossip, drama, scandal etc, etc.

Someone dares Damien to give Elly a lap dance and it's the least sexy thing on this episode so far, including Pascal's foot.

Shannon gives it a crack and look... I'm not complaining.

Next, they play a game of Never Have I Ever.

One of the first questions is Never Have I Ever... cheated on a partner and Joe, James and Adrian put their hands up and so does... Becky.

Precisely all of the men are stunned that the woman they're all dating at the same time once dated two other men at the same time.

via GIPHY

Becky explains that she did a cheat in her early 20s and she's really sorry about it. They seem to... forgive her.

The next question is Never Have I Ever... been in love and Adam (?) puts his hand up.

Everyone seems super depressed even though they're dressed up like idiots so Joe decides to bring the energy up by daring Frazer to do a nudie run through the house.