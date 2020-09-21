Locky addresses the rumours that he's split from the Bachelor winner, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Locky finally responds to the rumours he's split from his winner.

Okay. We take back our theories that The Bachelor and his chosen girlfriend have already split.

Locky Gilbert has shut down rumours that he is no longer with Irena whoever wins, and might we say, it is very convincing.

The 31-year-old spoke to TV WEEK this week, assuring fans that he is "110,000 per cent in love" with his girlfriend and he can't wait to share the news with Australia.

"Excited is an understatement," he said.

"I cannot wait. I am beyond excited to be able to finally say it out loud... who I have chosen to spend the rest of my life with... I'm so happy and all I want to do is tell people how great she is."





Due to travel restrictions, Locky and the winner haven't been able to see each other much with the final two girls: Irena and Bella both based on the East coast, while he's in Perth.

But, Locky has shared that he is looking forward to seeing her in person.

"It will be amazing [after Thursday] to just be in public together and have a normal relationship. It seems small, but I can't wait to just go for a walk together and grab a coffee.

"I'm over the moon and can't wipe the smile off my face. I couldn't be happier and can't wait to share it with the world."