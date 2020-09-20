Hazmat suits and a random alpaca: Mamamia recaps the weirdest Emmys in history.

Goodness. It's Emmys day.

Despite a global pandemic and the likelihood that half of Hollywood is... infectious, they're trying to pull off a live TV broadcast for TV awards for TV shows and TV actors for our viewing pleasure.

Thank you so much.

But first... there's a red carpet. Not like, physically but... metaphorically.

How does one show off an entire gown/very expensive shoes in a small Zoom frame? What do we think famous people's pyjamas look like?

I feel like all the men will be wearing shirts and ties with no pants, because OF COURSE.

OOH, first we meet the coach from Glee and she's in her guest house. Same.

A dog, allegedly. Image: Twitter.

We can tick 'pyjamas' off our Emmys bingo already, because Jane Lynch has PJ pants on and slippers with a very sparkly blazer.

She asks the host where he orders pizza from, 'cause she needs to shake up her order. Like, this really feels like an off-air conversation, but these really are unprecedented times.

OOH Jameela Jamil is here and by here we mean her living room.

She says quarantine has seen her stare into her fridge in despair for long periods of time and again, SAME. She's also wearing pyjamas and a sequin dressing gown because cute and practical.