'My first year of motherhood is not like everyone else’s.' I'm a new mum overwhelmed with anger.

We had a whole year of visits planned. Now we have nothing, and no way of knowing when we will be reunited.

My baby girl may be two by the time she meets her people for the first time, and this is a precious moment in time we will never repeat or get back and she is missing out on so much.

The weight of that is so heavy and so hard to bear it’s all I think about. I feel things I have never felt before. They were not part of my personality before and now they erode the old me, slow and insidious.

Jealousy, bitterness, resentment and anger seeps into everything I do. Simple things that wouldn’t have even made it onto my daily radar now turn me into a sobbing puddle.

The meat for dinner is still frozen, I hit my head on the inside of the fridge, she won’t eat the food I spent so long making and suddenly I am chanting to myself to calm down and just breathe.

I feel so cheated, so ripped off and hard done by. I gave up my body, my job, my money, my time, my sleep and my whole self to have this baby and I was happy to do that and I would do it again a hundred times over for my little girl, but I don’t feel the trade has been fair.

My first year of motherhood is not like everyone else’s. I don’t have any family photos with my baby and her people, we won’t get a first birthday.

She doesn’t have friends or get playdates; we don’t get to go to the library and pick out books together, there are no swimming lessons, no coffee dates with friends to show her off, no mum’s groups, she won’t have a big family Christmas, we don’t get to share her and celebrate her the way we should. Photos, videos and gift parcels are just not the same.

The thing that transforms me into this hideous rage monster the most is the sense of isolation. Having a baby is hard, having a baby away from everyone is the hardest thing I think I will ever do. I can’t do anything for myself because we don’t have a built-in babysitter in the form of aunties and grandparents who would just love to cuddle her while we go and have a date.

There is no napping or help with dinner or any kind of break. I can’t ask questions, I can’t get reassurance, I can’t vent or share the wondrous milestones when they happen because everyone I love is often asleep when they happen and by the time they wake up and see my message the moment has passed.

I have been forced to deal with the crisis on my own, I have pulled myself back together or moved on from the new thing she did because she has done it 20 more times since then.

I feel an unending sense of dread, guilt and sour selfishness that I feel this way. Being her mum is all I have ever wanted and it’s my only job.

So why don’t I love it like I love her?! Why aren’t I more grateful? We are safe, healthy, we have plenty of money and we are so in love which is more than most people can say. I love her so infinitely but I’m tired in my soul.

Not just new baby tired. It isn’t the kind of tired a good sleep or a holiday can fix. It’s the kind of tired that becomes part of who you are. Tired of the world. Tired of my life. Tired of feeling like I am living as someone else and waiting for the happy to come back.