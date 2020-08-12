Two clear frontrunners and a 'rendezvous': All The Bachelor Australia spoilers in one place.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

FINALLY.

The Bachelor will return to our TV screens tonight at 7:30pm.

For the next two months, we'll watch 23 women attempt to find love with our new bachelor, Locky Gilbert, on national television.

There will be mud baths, and skydiving dates, and lots of tears and drama.

There'll also be a happy ending... apparently.

Here are all the spoilers for this year's season of The Bachelor... so far:

Two clear frontrunners.

Oops. It looks like we already have two potential winners before the first episode has even aired.

According to TAB's latest betting odds, there are two ladies who are clearly in the lead to win over Locky's heart.

As of Tuesday morning, the sports betting website, has Irena, 31, and Bella, 25, as the frontrunners.

