A fight with Locky and a new roommate: All the clues that Bella does not win The Bachelor.

Each week, the pool of contestants on The Bachelor gets smaller. And with that, our pick for the winner changes.

When the season began, we were certain Bella would win. Then we got a little unsure and decided it would be nurse Irena instead. Now, maybe newcomer Bec???

But now after some extensive digging, we've come to the conclusion that Bella definitely does not win.

But how do you know that?

Oooh good question.

From small hints to obvious clues, here's every reason to suggest that Bella Varelis does not win this season of The Bachelor.

Her fight with Irena.

On Thursday night's episode, the frontrunners and best friends (do you see the slight problem there?) Irena and Bella had a big fight. So big that they ended their friendship.

It all started when Irena said to Roxi and Maddi, "It just upsets me because Bella thinks that she's the only person that Locky's interested in. I try to take the high road but I just feel like I'm constantly the loser in this friendship with Bella. I think [our] friendship's done now."

And Bella told other contestants that Irena had been bragging about her relationship with Locky.

"She took advantage of how close I was with her," Bella said.

The high school drama continued when the girls actually spoke to each other.

Image: Channel 10.