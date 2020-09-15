Just all the evidence that The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert is currently... single.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

On this year's season of The Bachelor, both the contestants and our Bachelor Locky Gilbert have been a little sneaky.

Whilst in previous years, everyone appearing on the show remains quiet about what goes on during filming, this lot (and the paparazzi, of course) have given plenty away.

A few weeks into the season, we already knew who the top five would be. Then, we learnt about the top four and finally, the top three women were spoiled.

We quickly guessed who our winner would be (we're still confident about her) and began daydreaming about their happily ever after.

But here's where things get complicated.

Since filming ended, Locky, who we expected to be at home and getting to know the love of his life, has been out and about in Perth and acting, well... single. Very single.

So here's all the evidence that suggests he's actually single at this current moment.

He's been texting "every other girl in WA".

When Locky and the contestants were sent home to film Love in Lockdown, he flew back to his hometown of Perth, Western Australia.

During this period from April to June, you'd assume he'd be spending as much time as possible on Zoom, getting to know the contestants.

But apparently not.

On April 25, Locky was spotted out partying with Married at First Sight's Aleks Markovic.