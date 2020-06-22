Five children and five miscarriages: Inside James Van Der Beek's family life.

This article was originally published on October 9, 2019. It was updated in November 2019 and June, 2020.

Content warning: This post discusses miscarriage, and may be triggering to some readers.

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly Brook have suffered another heartbreaking miscarriage, just months after very publicly living with the loss of another baby while the actor appeared on the popular American reality show Dancing With The Stars.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body,” the Dawson’s Creek actor wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“To all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone,” he added alongside a photo of his wife and daughter.

America celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend, which Van Der Beek also wrote about on his page:

“To all the fathers out there, to the would-be fathers, the expectant fathers and the fathers who have lost… Happy Father’s Day. Here’s to jumping in, learning on the job, and evolving as best you can, no matter what life might throw at you. May we all find a little bit of kindness for ourselves today, so we can share it with others.”