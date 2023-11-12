Meet the 24 women who are definitely here for love on The Bachelors 2024.

We are just weeks away from an all-new season of The Bachelors and the cast list has been announced.

The reality TV show underwent major changes earlier this year when Network 10 traded in one bachelor for three – and now another season of triple the Bachie fun is right around the corner.

This time, instead of being filmed in Sydney or Queensland, the series is set to return from the new setting of Melbourne.

The 24 ladies who will be on the next season of The Bachelors are on a quest to win the hearts of the three Bachies – Australian model and influencer Ben Waddel, former NRL player Luke Bateman and Brazilian influencer and model Wesley Senna Cortes.

Video via Mamamia.

And yeah, these gals are excited at the prospect of finding their one true love on reality TV.

"I couldn’t think of a more perfect couple than Sam and Snezana [Wood, from Season 3]," says 2024 hopeful Yasemin.