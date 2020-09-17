Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: Every single person on this show has... lost it.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

We open on Bella a lil bit regretting that time she accused Irena of faking a history of going on hikes. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Locky arrives with the groceries and has an awkward family breakfast with his five remaining girlfriends.

Then Osher arrives and announces that each woman gets to propose a toast to Locky while the other women watch on the TV.

Even the alpacas know this is going to cause tension between Bella and Irena.

"SOMEONE IS DEFINITELY GOING TO CRY." In her toast, Irena calls Locky her rock and says they're going to climb many mountains together.

Bella is triggered by the references to the great outdoors and begins rocking back and forth in the corner repeating, "37km hike, didn't happen, 37km hike, didn't happen..."

"I've seen no evidence of hiking boots." Locky chooses Bella for his final single date because she's a "little shit" and he can't wait to see her.