Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

1. Oh. Cat Henesy just threw some serious shade at the Honey Badger.

2018 The Bachelor mean girl has some not so nice words to say about Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins, and we are listening.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the Bali-based jewellery designer questioned just how invested the HB really is in the competition.

“His eyes glaze over with disinterest when you talk about anything important to you,” she began.

“It’s very much the Nick show and it’s a lot to do with him!'”

To be fair, Nick does seem to pack in a ‘man-splaining’ session every.single.date…but it’s not like Cat has exactly had a golden run with her potential suitor.

The Bachelor actively dodged an attempted kiss during their solo date during episode four, and she also infamously called Nick “a prawn” – AKA someone who has “a good body” but then “anything shoulder up is debatable”. Which could potentially explain any possible love lost between the two.

You know… especially when you have other contestants who give you compliments and don’t actively compare you to crustaceans.

Needless to say, maybe this is a sign that Cat doesn’t win The Bachelor?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. The most brutal question Tom Gleeson asked Roxy Jacenko on Hard Chat.