Inside the reignited, long-running 'feud' between Roxy Jacenko and Stephanie Rice.

Teasers for Roxy Jacenko’s upcoming appearance on Tom Gleeson’s Hard Chat show there’s still friction between the PR guru and swimmer Stephanie Rice.
The pair famously did not get along (put mildly) on their shared season of Celebrity Apprentice in 2013, and it’s clear from barbs exchanged over the years this was not a rivalry just played up for the cameras.
Comedian Tom Gleeson did his antagonistic best to stoke ill feelings and stir up some trouble, which we can see in a preview for his segment on Wednesday night’s The Weekly.
After insulting the publicity queen with the question: “You were on season three of Celebrity Apprentice, how did you do that without being a celebrity?” Gleeson proceeded to bait her by bringing up Rice.
“You were beaten by Stephanie Rice,” Gleeson said.
“How, I don’t know,” Jacenko replied.
“When she won did she say suck on that f******ts?”
“Basically yeah,” the 38-year-old said, adding, with sarcasm: “What a pleasure that girl is.”
Top Comments
Why are you so obsessed with celebrity feuds?
Tom's right. How she was on Celebrity Apprentice without being a celebrity makes as much sense as Grant Denyer winning a Gold Logie for a show that was cancelled.
Also sounds like Roxy has carried the bitterness for 5 years (and possibly hurt her clients brands by not involving them with a well liked and well know sportsperson), not missing a chance to rip into Stephanie while Stephanie has let it go and said nothing negative about Roxy at all...
For me, there's always a bit of a "who?!" factor with a lot of the Celebrity Apprentice contestants, especially the sports people. I don't follow sports, so I often have no idea who they are. But when they're introduced and I find out who they are, I can think "yeah, okay, fair enough". But Roxy was probably the most baffling contestant they've ever had. Even after they explained who she was, I still had no idea why anyone was supposed to have heard of her or why she was put on the show.
Totally. I get that I'm not going to know who people from sports I don't follow are (Honeybadger anyone?) or if they're a musician from another country/genre I don't listen to.
But it does seem weird picking a PR person for it. Shouldn't they be trying to get their clients on stuff like that, not themselves?
Perhaps the only person I could think of that is a manager/PR person who I know about is that Max Markson guy that tends to represent the current flash in the pan. And he makes my skin crawl too.