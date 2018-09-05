Inside the reignited, long-running 'feud' between Roxy Jacenko and Stephanie Rice.

Teasers for Roxy Jacenko’s upcoming appearance on Tom Gleeson’s Hard Chat show there’s still friction between the PR guru and swimmer Stephanie Rice.

The pair famously did not get along (put mildly) on their shared season of Celebrity Apprentice in 2013, and it’s clear from barbs exchanged over the years this was not a rivalry just played up for the cameras.

Comedian Tom Gleeson did his antagonistic best to stoke ill feelings and stir up some trouble, which we can see in a preview for his segment on Wednesday night’s The Weekly.

After insulting the publicity queen with the question: “You were on season three of Celebrity Apprentice, how did you do that without being a celebrity?” Gleeson proceeded to bait her by bringing up Rice.

“You were beaten by Stephanie Rice,” Gleeson said.

“How, I don’t know,” Jacenko replied.

“When she won did she say suck on that f******ts?”

“Basically yeah,” the 38-year-old said, adding, with sarcasm: “What a pleasure that girl is.”