The Bachelor's Cat insults Honey Badger ahead of an embarrassing moment on tonight's episode.

The Bachelor‘s Cat Henesey-Smith – who’s quickly emerged as one of this season’s villains in the first three episodes of the show – has shared a cruel insult about Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins ahead of tonight’s episode.

The 24-year-old fashion designer from Bali told Confidential she thought the former Australian rugby player was a “prawn”.

“I feel like it is more of a prawn situation,” she told The Daily Telegraph‘s Jonathon Moran. “It is more of a good body but anything shoulder up is debatable.”

Henesey-Smith admitted that she didn’t like Cummins’ curls, and while she said she never directly shared her opinion of Cummins’ hair with him, she explained to the publication “I told him with my eyes”.

According to Urban Dictionary, the term ‘prawn’ is usually used to “describe a chik [sic] that has a mad body, but a bad face”.

The online dictionary for slang words and pop culture phrases explains, “it comes from when you eat a prawn, you eat the body and throw away the head”. How clever.

Confidential says tonight’s episode will show a failed kiss between Henesey-Smith and Cummins, the second of the season, after fellow contestant Romy Poulier tried to kiss the bachelor several times on her single date last week.

On Wednesday night’s episode of The Bachelor, evicted contestant Cayla took the opportunity after her elimination to tell Cummins about the “mean girls” in the house, specifically naming Henesy-Smith and Poulier. She also told him Cat had been plugging her jewellery line in the house, and was only appearing on the show for fame.

After the episode, Henesy-Smith received backlash online, and said she was called “fat and ugly” in comments on social media.

“I don’t think I am mean,” she told Confidential. “I can be upfront and honest, which can come across as mean, but there is also a lot more fun to my personality and I do have a very soft and caring side that isn’t being shown.” “I am not sure that will come out but that is OK, the people in my life that are important to me know who I am and that is all that matters.”

