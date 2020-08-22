Two favourite face masks and a $370 moisturiser: Inside Hailey Bieber's exxy skincare routine.

If you've been following it-girl Hailey Bieber on Instagram for some time, you'll know that she has immaculate skin.

The 23-year-old, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, glows.

During the early months of quarantine, both Hailey and Justin shared many of their normal, everyday activities. This included what they cook and how they take care of their skin.

When appearing on their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, the husband and wife explained that they were taking the time to focus on their skin and the products they use on it. Especially, since Justin started experiencing adult-onset acne.

"Justin has really nice skin naturally, [but] over the last two years he's been struggling with adult-onset acne breakouts," she explained.

"So, [since] I'm super into skincare and especially since we've had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit [isolation] he's going to have glowing, perfect skin."

Now, since Hailey shared her passion for skincare, we desperately needed to know what she applies to her skin daily.