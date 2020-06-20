In 2010, 18-year-old Jesinta Franklin won Miss Universe Australia. This is her life now.

In 2010, a freshly 18-year-old Jesinta Campbell was launched onto the international stage when she won Miss Universe Australia.

Now, 10 years later, she is reflecting on just how much has changed in that time.

"Beauty pageants get a bad wrap but I’ll forever be grateful for this experience," she wrote on her Instagram earlier this week.

"It gave me a platform to build a career I could only dream of, meet incredible people and bring me to where I am today. I can’t believe I was only 18, looking at these pictures I remember how unaware I was of what had just happened and how it would change my life."

Now, the model is married to AFL superstar Lance "Buddy" Franklin, who she shares a daughter with, Tullulah.

Also an entrepreneur, the 28-year-old has her own lifestyle app, called Jesinta Franklin, where she updates fans on her life, as well as publishing fashion, food, health, and beauty content.

Listen: Jesinta Franklin shares her skin and makeup routine on In Her Bag. Post continues below.

Here's what we know about Franklin's intensely private family life.

Relationship with Buddy Franklin

Jesinta and Buddy Franklin in 2017. Image: Getty.