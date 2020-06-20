In 2010, 18-year-old Jesinta Franklin won Miss Universe Australia. This is her life now.

In 2010, a freshly 18-year-old Jesinta Campbell was launched onto the international stage when she won Miss Universe Australia.
Now, 10 years later, she is reflecting on just how much has changed in that time.
"Beauty pageants get a bad wrap but I’ll forever be grateful for this experience," she wrote on her Instagram earlier this week.
"It gave me a platform to build a career I could only dream of, meet incredible people and bring me to where I am today. I can’t believe I was only 18, looking at these pictures I remember how unaware I was of what had just happened and how it would change my life."
18th June 2010 🤍 10 years ago today I won Miss Universe Australia! I wouldn’t have remembered but I woke up this morning to a DM from @hannah.vasicek who sent me some pictures of us both back stage together after I had won the Australian pageant, she’s the beautiful blonde a few pics in. These pictures bring back so many memories. Beauty pageants get a bad wrap but I’ll forever be grateful for this experience. It gave me a platform to build a career I could only dream of, meet incredible people and bring me to where I am today. I can’t believe I was only 18, looking at these pictures I remember how unaware I was of what had just happened and how it would change my life. I’ve grown and learnt so much and feel an immense sense of gratitude for everything that came from this pageant. There was no Instagram back then, so all the memories I have are in my heart and mind and I had to trawl through google to find these images. Whether you’ve been apart of my journey from the beginning, met me halfway or just now... thank you! I am who I am because of the experiences I’ve had and the people I’ve met along the way 🤍 Can’t wait you show my daughter these pics one day and boy do I have some stories and life lessons to share with her 🙈🥰
Now, the model is married to AFL superstar Lance "Buddy" Franklin, who she shares a daughter with, Tullulah.
Also an entrepreneur, the 28-year-old has her own lifestyle app, called Jesinta Franklin, where she updates fans on her life, as well as publishing fashion, food, health, and beauty content.
Here's what we know about Franklin's intensely private family life.