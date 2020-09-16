From The Block to pregnancy: Inside Elyse Knowles and Josh Barker's seven year relationship.





Elyse Knowles is expecting her first child with boyfriend Josh Barker.

The 27-year-old model and Barker, who won The Block together in 2017, announced their pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday, writing a simple 'And then there were three' with the hashtag #babybarker.

The couple posed, with a heart drawn on Elyse's stomach, in front of Uluru where they're currently holidaying.

Elyse and Josh, 31, have been together for seven years after meeting in Josh's hometown of Byron Bay in 2013.

The couple have lived in Elyse's home in Melbourne for most of their relationship, with their two weimaraners, and in 2017 appeared on The Block - taking out the competition when their renovated house was sold to comedian Dave Hughes, pocketing them a cool $547,000 in prize money.

Elyse was a successful Australian model prior to appearing on the show, working for brands like Billabong and Seafolly, but the show's publicity sent her profile skyrocketing - and in 2018 she took over as Myer brand ambassador from Jennifer Hawkins.

Speaking to Mamamia in 2018, she admits the considered backing out of The Block at the last minute.

“We worked so hard to get on the show, and then we found out we got in, and we kind of had this shock feeling of, ‘Oh my God. Imagine if this is going to have a negative effect on my career. I’ve been working so hard since I was 10 years old on modelling, is this going to make me or break me?’ It was a really big chance that I took,” she said.