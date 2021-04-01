"I bought a crocodile." How 7 reality TV winners spent their prize money.

Signing up for reality TV is certainly not for the faint of heart. But it does come with some undeniable perks.

Aside from the Instagram fame and teeth whitening endorsements, a few lucky contestants get to walk away with some pretty sweet prize money (we’re talking in the six-figure range).

But while some contestants choose to spend their money on a car, a house or even a crocodile (yes, really), the cash doesn't always last long.

In fact, a few have spent all their winnings in just a matter of years.

From The Block to Big Brother, here's how different reality TV winners have spent their prize money.

Jack Vidgen, Australia’s Got Talent.

Jack Vidgen was just 14 years old when he won Australia’s Got Talent in 2011.

At the time, the younger singer walked away with a whopping $250,000 in prize money.

But 10 years later, the money is completely gone.

"I wanted to buy my mum a car, so that was a pretty big chunk out of it," Jack told New Idea in 2019.

"I grew up poor with a single mum, and at some points she was working three jobs, working her a** off just so we could eat. So I’d never seen that much money in my life."

Jack on Australia's Got Talent in 2011. Image: Channel Seven.