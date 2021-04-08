Everything that's happened since Melissa found out the truth behind Bryce's 'secret girlfriend'.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Well... Wednesday night's MAFS episode was really something, wasn't it?

The men and women gathered for separate reunions and of course, they both went south because of... Bryce.

Who would've thought?

Quick recap: At the girls' night, Beck AND Samantha told Melissa about Bryce's not-very-well-kept-secret secret girlfriend, WITH RECEIPTS, and Melissa finally seemed to believed it.

Samantha, who lives in Canberra where Bryce is also based, said she'd heard directly from one of Bryce's best mates Jason that rumours of Bryce having a girlfriend waiting 'on the outside' were true.

Melissa was upset, obviously, but the episode was filmed a few months ago which means... a lot has happened since.

She hasn't kicked Bryce to the curb, and instead, social media has been awash with reality TV drama over the last wee while.

And we simply must tell you all about it:

Melissa and Bryce made jokes about 'gifts' on Instagram.

Okay, so we know that Beck's story is that Bryce told her he was trying to get a gift to his 'secret girlfriend' in Canberra. Then when in Canberra, we saw one of Bryce's mates admit the gift thing was true.

SUSPICIOUS.

But now... Melissa and Bryce are joking about gifts on Instagram.