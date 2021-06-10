Should I Watch It? Sweet Tooth, the whimsical Netflix series that everyone is talking about.

Below, we unpack what the Netflix series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Sweet Tooth takes place a decade after the 'Great Crumble', when humanity descended into chaos following the arrival of the deadly H5G9 virus.

The virus killed much of the world's human population. But the start of the virus also signified the birth of the "hybrids" – babies that are born half-animal, half-human.

At the start of the 'Great Crumble', Pubba, played by Will Forte, fled society with his deer-human son with antlers, Gus.

Together, Pubba and Gus live in a secluded cabin in Yellowstone National Park, protected from the lawless, chaotic outside world. As one man says in the first episode: "It sucks. No rules. No laws. Once the internet was down, it was over."

Later on in the first episode, the father and son duo are put in danger when a poacher comes to their isolated cabin. Pubba heads off to search for the poachers. But when he returns, he has "the sick".

After Pubba passes away, Gus, just 10 years old, finds himself alone in the woods. But he's not alone for long.

Before long, Guys encounters Tommy Jepperd, played by Nonso Anozie, a former football player who is navigating the post apocalyptic world alone. And together, Gus and Tommy set off on an adventure across the United States.

Christian Convery as Gus and Nonso Anozie as Tommy in Netflix's Sweet Tooth. Image: Netflix.

As the series continues, viewers are introduced to a number of side characters, including doctor Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who was working when the first 'hybrids' were born, and Aimee (Dania Ramirez), who sets up a preserve for hybrid children to live safely in a ruined Colorado zoo.

And through these storylines, viewers slowly learn more about the 'Great Crumble'.