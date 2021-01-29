Should I Watch It? Marvel's nostalgic and deeply twisted new series, WandaVision.

WandaVision is unlike anything else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new series, which follows on from the events of Avengers: Endgame, features Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two superhero-ish characters living perfect suburban lives.

Described as part mystery, part homage to old-school sitcoms, the series follows Wanda and Vision as they attempt to navigate suburban life while battling with their fear that everything is not quite as it seems.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, the nine-episode series is a bold and, well, slightly weird step into the small screen for Marvel.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Following on from the events of Marvel's 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision follows Wanda and Vision, who are living idyllic suburban lives in the white-picket-fenced small town of Westview.

Prior to WandaVision, Vision, an android created using artificial intelligence, was killed by supervillain Thanos during the events of Marvel's 2018 film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Despite Vision's apparent death, the series kicks off in the style of a 1950s black and white family sitcom as the couple start their lives together as newlyweds.

Complete with a studio audience, the first episode of the series channels the likes of I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show.

However, the 1950s nostalgia doesn't last long.

In each episode, the cast are dropped into a completely new decade, with the second episode reminiscent of Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie, while the third episode is reminiscent of The Brady Bunch.

Image: Disney Plus.