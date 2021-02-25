Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.

When Sarah Pinborough's Behind Her Eyes was published in 2017, the book was marketed with an ominous warning.

"Don't trust this book. Don't trust this story."

Now, four years later, Behind Her Eyes and its twist ending has the entire world talking all over again.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Behind Her Eyes below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

The six-part television adaptation of the novel, which premiered last week, is the most popular series on Netflix right now.

The psychological thriller follows the story of a single mother who gets caught up in an affair with her psychiatrist boss, while forming an unlikely friendship with his mysterious wife.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Behind Her Eyes kicks off when David (Tom Bateman), a Scottish psychiatrist, moves to London to start a new job.

On a solo night out, David bumps into Louise (Simona Brown), a single mother to seven-year-old Adam (Tyler Howitt) who has been stood up by her friend Sophie (Nichola Bruley).

Even though David and Louise don't tell each other their names, they hit it off and later kiss outside the pub.

"I shouldn't be doing this," David mutters after the kiss, before rushing home.

The next day, Louise heads to her part-time job at a psychiatrist's office. When she arrives, she discovers that her new boss is none other than David.

Simona Brown as Louise in Behind Her Eyes. Image: Netflix.