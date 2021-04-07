Should I Watch It? Made For Love, Stan's new dark comedy with a sinister twist.

Do you ever wonder what your partner is thinking? What about if you could see their every move? Or hear their every thought? Or track their "emotional data"?

Well, Stan's new dark comedy series Made For Love has the answer to all those questions. And it ain't pretty.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, the new eight-part series centres on Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a woman escaping from her deeply controlling marriage to tech billionaire, Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), whose company is called (yes, you guessed it) Gogol.

After spending a decade isolated from the outside world in her marriage to Byron, Hazel reaches her ultimate breaking point when she learns her husband has inserted a chip into her head, allowing him to access her innermost thoughts and feelings.

Below, we unpack what the series is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.

What's it about?

Made For Love kicks off when Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti) dramatically emerges from an underground tunnel in the middle of the desert.

She's soaking wet, and mascara is running down her face.

Dressed in an emerald-green mini dress, Hazel turns around to face a lone Star Trek-esque building in the distance, before throwing up an aggressive middle finger.

Immediately afterwards, the episode flips backwards in time, transporting us back to Hazel's life within that very building, prior to her dramatic escape.

For the last 10 years, Hazel and her tech billionaire husband Byron have been living in 'The Hub', a high-tech compound where Byron runs his boundary-pushing Google-like company, Gogol.

Byron is a typical Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg type. He's deeply reclusive, narcissistic, and ultra-rich. (Actor Billy Magnussen even studied Elon Musk's Twitter feed while preparing for the role.)

Cristin Milioti as Hazel Green and Billy Magnussen as Byron Gogol in Made For Love. Image: Stan.